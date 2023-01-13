UrduPoint.com

Inflation In Sweden Exceeds 10% In December - Statistics Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Inflation in Sweden Exceeds 10% in December - Statistics Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Inflation in Sweden reached 10.2% year-on-year in December, which was the highest figure since 1991, the Statistics Sweden agency said on Friday.

"The CPIF (Consumer price Index with fixed interest rate) 12-month inflation rate was 10.2 percent in December 2022, up from 9.5 percent in November," the agency said in a statement.

The high inflation was fueled by rising electricity prices, which increased by almost 29% in December, the statement added.

Over the past year, prices for electricity rose by 45.3%, food by 18.6%, furniture and household goods by 16.3%, and fuel by 16.7%, according to the statement.

Swedish media reported that the inflation rate exceeded 10% for the first time since 1991.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Price Sweden November December Media From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

48 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

2 hours ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

2 hours ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

2 hours ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.