Inflation in Sweden Exceeds 10% in December - Statistics Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Inflation in Sweden reached 10.2% year-on-year in December, which was the highest figure since 1991, the Statistics Sweden agency said on Friday.

"The CPIF (Consumer price Index with fixed interest rate) 12-month inflation rate was 10.2 percent in December 2022, up from 9.5 percent in November," the agency said in a statement.

The high inflation was fueled by rising electricity prices, which increased by almost 29% in December, the statement added.

Over the past year, prices for electricity rose by 45.3%, food by 18.6%, furniture and household goods by 16.3%, and fuel by 16.7%, according to the statement.

Swedish media reported that the inflation rate exceeded 10% for the first time since 1991.