Open Menu

Inflation In Turkey Expected To Slow Down Starting Mid-2024 - Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Inflation in Turkey Expected to Slow Down Starting Mid-2024 - Finance Minister

Turkey's economy is in a transition period now and inflation is expected to slow down from mid-2024, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Turkey's economy is in a transition period now and inflation is expected to slow down from mid-2024, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said inflation in Turkey grew to 47.8% in July year-on-year, compared to 38.2% registered in June.

"We are now in a transition period, the purpose of which is price stabilization and disinflation. Annual inflation will start to decline from mid-2024 as a result of the positive effect of the monetary policy," Simsek tweeted.

He noted that the current figures were in line with market expectations and are caused, among other things, by fiscal measures, wage raises and the situation with the exchange rate.

The minister recalled that the government's goal is to reduce inflation to single-digit figures in the medium term.

TUIK also said in its report that the largest inflation rate in annual terms � over 82% � was registered in prices for hotels and restaurants, while the smallest was in prices for real estate. At the same time, the independent inflation analysis group ENAG said that real annual inflation in Turkey in July exceeded 122%.

Turkey's central bank said in June it would continue to gradually tighten monetary policy until the inflation outlook improves significantly. Last month, the regulator raised its inflation forecast for the end of the year to 58% from the previous estimate of 22.3%. In June, for the first time in more than two years, the Turkish central bank raised the interest rate to 15% from 8.5%, and increased it again in July to 17.5%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Turkey Bank Same Price June July Market From Government

Recent Stories

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Mi ..

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Missiles - Defense Minister

12 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army courts for indefinite time

15 minutes ago
 Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrad ..

Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

7 minutes ago
 KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of cens ..

KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of census 2023

15 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

1 minute ago
 Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justic ..

Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justice' Before Court Appearance

1 minute ago
10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn ..

10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn saplings planted in KP: Offic ..

1 minute ago
 WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 ..

WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 million to improve drainage sy ..

1 minute ago
 UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.46 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.46 billion

7 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz condoles death of ..

Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz condoles death of former Chairman PCB

13 minutes ago
 District Admin discuss treatment facilities to peo ..

District Admin discuss treatment facilities to people under Universal Health Ins ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business