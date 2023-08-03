Inflation in Turkey Expected to Slow Down Starting Mid-2024 - Finance Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey's economy is in a transition period now and inflation is expected to slow down from mid-2024, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Turkey's economy is in a transition period now and inflation is expected to slow down from mid-2024, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said inflation in Turkey grew to 47.8% in July year-on-year, compared to 38.2% registered in June.

"We are now in a transition period, the purpose of which is price stabilization and disinflation. Annual inflation will start to decline from mid-2024 as a result of the positive effect of the monetary policy," Simsek tweeted.

He noted that the current figures were in line with market expectations and are caused, among other things, by fiscal measures, wage raises and the situation with the exchange rate.

The minister recalled that the government's goal is to reduce inflation to single-digit figures in the medium term.

TUIK also said in its report that the largest inflation rate in annual terms � over 82% � was registered in prices for hotels and restaurants, while the smallest was in prices for real estate. At the same time, the independent inflation analysis group ENAG said that real annual inflation in Turkey in July exceeded 122%.

Turkey's central bank said in June it would continue to gradually tighten monetary policy until the inflation outlook improves significantly. Last month, the regulator raised its inflation forecast for the end of the year to 58% from the previous estimate of 22.3%. In June, for the first time in more than two years, the Turkish central bank raised the interest rate to 15% from 8.5%, and increased it again in July to 17.5%.