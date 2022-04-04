UrduPoint.com

Inflation In Turkey Reached 61.14% In March - National Statistical Institute

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 12:54 PM

Inflation in Turkey Reached 61.14% in March - National Statistical Institute

Turkey's annual inflation rate accelerated up to 61.14% last month compared to 54.44% in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Turkey's annual inflation rate accelerated up to 61.14% last month compared to 54.44% in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Monday.

"Inflation in Turkey accelerated in annual terms in March to 61.14%," the agency said.

Over the last year, the Turkish Currency suffered a sharp fall, losing over 50% of its value with $1 equating to 18.4 lira in late December 2021, compared to to 7.4 lira in January 2021.

However, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's statements about measures to counteract the volatility of the Turkish currency, lira gained some of its value back at the end of 2021.

