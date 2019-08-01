Inflation increases 10.3% in July

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased by 10.3 percent in July 2019 as compared to the same month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Thursday.

On month-on-month basis, the CPI increased by 2.3 percent in July 2019 over previous month, said PBS statement issued here.

In July, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) increased by 13.5 percent in July 2019 as compared to an increase of 12.7% a month earlier, and Sensitive Price Index (SPI) increased by 12.2 percent during the period under review.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics collects the retail prices and computes the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for a basket of 487 items collected from 40 cities and 76 markets.

For each item four (04) quotations are collected from each market on monthly basis. Wholesale Price Index (WPI), on monthly basis, is compiled from 21 markets and 21 cities for a basket of 463 items.

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is compiled on weekly basis for 53 items from 53 markets of 17 cities.

On year-on-year basis, the items that witnessed increase in price during July 2019 against the same month of last year included onions (58.83%), pulse moong (47.62%), cigarettes (37.37%), gur (31.37%), sugar (30.72%), pulse mash (22.27%), potatoes (21.07%), spices (12.91%), pulse gram (12.29%), meat (11.97%), pulse masoor (10.78%), cooking oil (8.57%), rice (6.83%), tea (5.39%), and milk (5.24%), gas (142.57%), motor fuel (22.68%), motor vehicles (20.36%), personal equipments (18.17%), construction input items (14.97%), motor vehicle accessories (13.27%), electricity (11.33%), and transport services (8.14%).

The items that witnessed decrease in price during July 2019 against the same month of last year included Tomatoes (18.07%), Eggs (11.45%), Betel Leaves & Nuts (10.26), Gram Whole (3.46%), and Chicken (2.91%).

