Inflation Level Rises In The Country

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 11:43 AM

Inflation level rises in the country

The prices of essential commodities  including chicken, cooking oil, ghee, mustard oil and washing soap have risen up while the prices of potatoes, onions, LPG and sugar pulses and bananas have increased.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2021) Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said that inflation was continuously increasing by every passing day.

In a statement, the bureau said that the Sensitive price Indicator registered an increase of 0.52 per cent over last week due to increase in rates of food items.

It said that prices of 18 out of 51 essential items went high and rate of nine items decreased.

“The prices of essential items including chicken, cooking oil, ghee, mustard oil and washing soap have risen up while the prices of potatoes, onions, LPG, sugar pulses and bananas went down,” said the bureau in its report.

The prices have increased mainly because of increase in prices of oil and electricity.

“Inflation rate may go up to 10 per cent in six months if the surge in oil and electricity prices in the international markets continue going up,” said Dr. Hafiz Pasha, the former finance minister. He said that next six months would be more tough for the common citizens.

