Inflation maintains grip on US with new jump in September

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Inflation kept its hold on the US economy in September, government data showed Thursday, with a higher-than-expected jump adding to headwinds facing President Joe Biden's Democrats shortly before midterm elections.

Thursday's consumer price report -- the last before the November 8 vote to decide control of Congress -- showed US prices rose 0.4 percent in September as compared to August, twice the 0.2 percent projected by analysts, with increases for food, housing and medical care weighing on consumers.

While the annual rate of inflation slowed slightly to 8.2 percent from 8.3 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data, analysts expressed increasing concerns that pricing pressures have become more ingrained in the economy.

Biden touted "some progress in the fight" but admitted that "prices are still too high" and that "we have more work to do" -- as the disappointing data set the stage for more aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Calling the price of gasoline "still too high," Biden added that he would have "more to say about that next week." The Fed has been walking a tightrope for months in trying to wrestle inflation down from the current 40-year highs -- without triggering a damaging recession in the world's largest economy.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Biden acknowledged the possibility of a mild recession, but said he didn't think it was likely.

Thursday's data showed core inflation, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.6 percent in September, more than the 0.4 percent projected by analysts. The benchmark rose 6.6 percent for the year, a four-decade peak.

Other items that saw price increases in September included motor vehicle insurance, household furnishings and education. Items with decreases included used cars and apparel.

Republican candidates have blamed Biden for broad-based price increases as they seek to win back control of Congress from Biden's camp -- tying high gasoline prices to Democratic resistance to new oil and gas drilling and to the White House's efforts to address climate change.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other Biden administration officials have defended their policies, attributing price increases to supply chain problems and other unforeseen events, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has boosted prices for energy, wheat and other commodities.

At an event with European Union officials, Yellen -- a former Fed chair -- noted "favorable indicators on easing of supply chain bottlenecks and softening of labor market pressures," but added, "we need to see sustained progress and bringing down inflation remains the President's number one economic priority."