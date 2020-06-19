UrduPoint.com
Inflation On Continuously Declining Trend, Says NPMC

Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:26 PM

Inflation on continuously declining trend, says NPMC

NPMC has observed that price trend in international market is on declining trend which will augur well for the domestic prices in near future.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2020) National Price Monitoring Committee said that inflation was on continuously declining trend since January this year due to policy, administrative and relief measures of the Federal and provincial governments.

The NPMC meeting, which held in Islamabad on Friday with Finance Secretary in chair, observed that price trend in international market is on declining trend which will augur well for the domestic prices in near future.

The chair observed that government was proactively taking measures to control the general price level of daily use items at federal, provincial and district levels.

