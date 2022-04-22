Inflation Projected at 5.5% in Advanced European Economies, 9.1% in Emerging Markets - IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is projecting that inflation in advanced European economies will reach 5.5% this year and 9.1% in emerging European countries, according to the IMF regional economic outlook on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is projecting that inflation in advanced European economies will reach 5.5% this year and 9.1% in emerging European countries, according to the IMF regional economic outlook on Friday.

"Inflation in 2022 is now projected to reach 5.5 and 9.1 percent in advanced and emerging European economies (excluding Belarus, Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine), respectively, up by 2.2 and 3.4 percentage points from the January forecasts. Output losses will be far larger in Russia and, especially, in Ukraine," the report read.

The IMF noted that the current crisis caused the highest increase of energy and food prices in 14 years.

"The war will set back the recovery and create further inflationary pressures," the report said, adding that the conflict is overshadowing a still incomplete exit from the pandemic.

The IMF also projected high inflation in Russia, and warned that the Belarusian economy will face a "deep recession."

"Inflation (in Russia) is projected to exceed 20 percent in 2022," the report said, adding that in March 2021 the country faced a rapid inflation caused by the sharp depreciation of the ruble and shortages of certain good.

However, the fund noted, recent data shows moderation caused by the Currency appreciation and limitations on exports of food products.

In Belarus, the report said, inflation already reached double digits and is projected to exceed 12 percent.