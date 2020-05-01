UrduPoint.com
Inflation Rate To Continue Falling In Coming Months: Minister For Planning, Development And Special Initiatives Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that the inflation rate in the country was showing a sharp decline for last three months and the declining trend would continue in months to come.

"The Consumer price inflation (CPI) fell to 8.5% in April, this is the third successive month of sharp decline in inflation, with CPI dropping by more than 6% in last three months," he said in a tweet.

Umar said with the sharp reduction in petroleum prices on May 1, the May inflation would be still lower.

