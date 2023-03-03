UrduPoint.com

Inflation Rates In Tokyo Drops First Time In 13 Months - Internal Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Inflation Rates in Tokyo Drops First Time in 13 Months - Internal Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The annual inflation rate in the Japanese capital of Tokyo in February amounted to 3.3%, according to preliminary data, the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

Therefore, the city's monthly inflation rates are slowing for the first time in 13 months, the ministry said, adding that in January the annual inflation was 4.3%, which was a record high since 1981.

The highest growth rates were registered for certain products, including bread (14.6%), vegetable oil (32%), carbonated drinks (15.7%), gas (20.4%), refrigerators (43.6%), cellphones (20.8%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Tokyo January February Gas

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s space mission is another s ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s space mission is another step on a voyage of discovery

34 minutes ago
 NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

34 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on National Day

34 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd March 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.