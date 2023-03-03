Inflation Rates in Tokyo Drops First Time in 13 Months - Internal Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The annual inflation rate in the Japanese capital of Tokyo in February amounted to 3.3%, according to preliminary data, the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

Therefore, the city's monthly inflation rates are slowing for the first time in 13 months, the ministry said, adding that in January the annual inflation was 4.3%, which was a record high since 1981.

The highest growth rates were registered for certain products, including bread (14.6%), vegetable oil (32%), carbonated drinks (15.7%), gas (20.4%), refrigerators (43.6%), cellphones (20.8%).