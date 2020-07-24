UrduPoint.com
Inflation Report Reveals Sugar Prices Going Up Consecutively For Fourth Week

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:53 PM

Inflation report reveals sugar prices going up consecutively for fourth week

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) which includes 51 essential items has found that the sugar prices increased by 0.2 per cent over the last week.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2020) Pakistan Bureau of Statistics issued a report, revealing surge in prices for fourth consecutive week here on Friday.

The report said that prices increased by 0.2 per cent over the last week.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics issues report on weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at shorter interval of time in order to review the price situation in the country. This report is called Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) which includes 51 essential items and prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

The sugar prices went up by 2.95 per cent as it had reached 87.84 per cent as compared to 85.32 per cent of the last week prices. During the same week of the last year, the sugar prices were at Rs 72.

70.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics confirmed increase in inflation mainly because of rise in prices of food items including Wheat Flour (3.55%), Potatoes (3.24%) and Curd (1.76%) with joint impact of 0.31 into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.21%).

According to report, a decrease was observed in the prices of Chicken (10.27%), Bananas (3.62%), Pulse Masoor (1.07%), Garlic (0.85%), Cigarette (0.69%), Tomatoes (0.67%), LPG (0.54%), Eggs (0.37%), Pulse Moong (0.29%), Pulse Gram (0.28%) and Pulse Mash (0.25%),” read the report.

It said that out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33%) items increased, 11 (21.56%) items decreased and 23 (45.01%) items remained constant during the week.

An increase of 10.50 per cent was witnessed during year on year trend.

