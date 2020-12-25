UrduPoint.com
Inflation Rose To 0.11 Per Cent This Week, Bureau Of Statistics Report Reveals

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2020) The Bureau of Statistics issued report, saying that inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week on Friday.

The report said that the price of 20 essential goods including sugar and wheat increased by Rs. 0.13 per kilogram and Rs. 5. 53 per 20 kilogram.

The price of Tomato went up by 8.29 per kg, eggs continued to go more expensive, leading a rise of Rs. 6.26 per dozen. The price of household cylinder of LPG also went up by Rs. 19.86.

The report said that the price of 10 items registered drops in the previous week, including potatoes and onions, dropping Rs.

6.71 and Rs. 3.95 respectively. Inverse to the graph of the price of eggs, chicken prices were lowered by Rs. 15.66 per kilogram.

However, the prices of 21 items remained stable in the last week.

“Soaring prices have just affected us all. Buying milk, vegetables and other households have become a challenge,” said Usman Zafar, pointing out that the government was doing nothing to control price hike.

“Just one is about to be Rs 25 soon,” he said.

“Cooking oil and ghee have also gone out of reach,” he added.

