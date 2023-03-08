UrduPoint.com

Inflation To Remain Higher Than Target, Yet Rate Hike Closer To Pause: RBA Governor

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Inflation to remain higher than target, yet rate hike closer to pause: RBA governor

Australia's inflation is likely to remain higher than the target for a few years, while a pause in interest rate hikes is coming closer, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe has said

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):Australia's inflation is likely to remain higher than the target for a few years, while a pause in interest rate hikes is coming closer, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe has said.

Lowe made the remarks on Wednesday morning during the second day of the Australian Financial Review Business Summit held here, after a 10th straight increase took the bank's official cash rate to a record high 3.6 percent since May 2012.

The judgment remains that further tightening of monetary policy is likely to be required to bring inflation back to target within a reasonable timeframe, Lowe addressed the summit.

Inflation is still too high and while it looks to be on a declining path, it is likely to remain higher than target for a few years, the governor of Australia's central bank warned, "If we don't get inflation down fairly soon, the end result will be even higher interest rates and more unemployment." In the December quarter, Australia's headline inflation rate reached 7.8 percent, which is the highest level in more than three decades.

Though the monthly consumer price index (CPI) indicator, published last week, showed a "welcome decline" from 8.4 percent in December to 7.4 percent in January, Lowe argued that it will take some time before the "still too high" inflation gets back within the 2-3 percent target range.

Meanwhile, he also revealed that at Tuesday's RBA board meeting, experts discussed the lags in monetary policy, the effects of the large cumulative increase in interest rates since May, and the difficulties that higher interest rates are causing for many households.

"We also discussed that, with monetary policy now in restrictive territory, we are closer to the point where it will be appropriate to pause interest rate increases to allow more time to assess the state of the economy," Lowe said.

"At what point it will be appropriate to pause will be determined by the data and our assessment of the outlook," he said, noting that the board is carefully monitoring the data month to month with the flexibility to respond as needed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Australia Business Bank Price January May December From

Recent Stories

Croatia Supports Kosovo's Accession to EU, Council ..

Croatia Supports Kosovo's Accession to EU, Council of Europe - Prime Minister

41 minutes ago
 COP28 a key milestone in climate action: AFC Presi ..

COP28 a key milestone in climate action: AFC President

53 minutes ago
 Polish President visits Museum of the Future

Polish President visits Museum of the Future

53 minutes ago
 The New York Times' Report on Blasts on Nord Strea ..

The New York Times' Report on Blasts on Nord Stream May Serve as Red Herring - R ..

41 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tahnoun bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tahnoun bin Zayed and Mansour bin Zayed

53 minutes ago
 UN Stands Ready to Mediate in Potential Talks to D ..

UN Stands Ready to Mediate in Potential Talks to Demilitarize Area Around ZNPP - ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.