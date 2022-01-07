Inflation will come down in next two to three months

(@FahadShabbir)

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan says the government could not deny the fact but the situation would be brought under control in the next three to four months.

Ali Muhammad Khan admitted that inflation badly hit the country, the government could not deny the fact but the situation would be brought under control in the next three to four months.

He was addressing the Senate House.

The State minister said that the government was giving subsidies to the common man on ghee, sugar, flour, and other edible things to minimize the impact of inflation.

Despite the fact, inflation is an international issue, but the prices of commodities are still lower in Pakistan as compared to other countries of the region, he added.

Khan informed the upper house members that farmers gained Rs11 billion on their crops, while tractors and motorcycles were sold in record numbers.

Last week, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar had said that a historical wave of inflation has hit the world and it would go down in 2022.

Hammad Azhar, while addressing a public gathering in Lahore, had said that the federal government is fully aware of difficulties being faced by the nationals due to a hike in inflation.