Inflationary pressure to further abate, says Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Finance Wednesday said that with the announcement of Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) on Friday, and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Monday May 31, 2021, the inflation scenario has significantly improved.

In a statement the ministry said, the CPI during the month of May came down to 10.9% compared to 11.2% a month earlier, which is a clear sign of easing in inflationary pressures.

The statement said this assertion was strengthened by two further developments including, the month-on-month inflation, which dropped to only 0.1% compared to 1% in April and the average inflation for 11 months (July-May), which has come down to 8.8% compared to double-digit inflation on 10.9%.

It is also important to underline that the food inflation has also started to decline as in urban areas, month-on-month food inflation come down from 2.7% in April to 1.1% in May. Similarly, in rural areas, food inflation dropped from average of 14.1% in April to 12.8% in May.

Similar trends were also witnessed in core-inflation. Both in rural and urban areas, year-on-year core-inflation declined from 7% to 6.8% and from 7.7% to 7.6% respectively.

Going forward, we expect inflationary pressure to further abate in view of good crops, improved supply conditions, and vigilant monitoring of price movements in the markets.

The SPI inflation has also declined by 0.63% compared to a week earlier. Similarly, the year-on-year SPI inflation has also come down from 17.23% to 16.34%.

As per the data, prices of 10 items decreased in the week compared to the last week, while 29 remained stable, and for 12 commodities witnessed increase. Prices of essential commodities including tomatoes, potatoes, ghee have either witnessed decrease for the past 6 weeks or have remained stable. However, the most notable reduction is seen in the prices of chicken and eggs.

The factors that had contributed to recent increase in the SPI have all uniformly shown a declining trend.

All these developments reflect the result of regular monitoring of markets and close coordination with provincial authorities, it added.

In particular, steps were taken to counter the effects of cartelization by Competition Commission of Pakistan and strict action by provincial governments against hoarding and profiteering.

Because of these efforts the chicken prices which had risen as high as Rs. 500/kg in certain places, have come down to moderate levels, though there is still room for further reduction, it concluded.