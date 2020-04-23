Info Ministry seeks Rs 1.046 b for 8 projects under PSDP-2020-21

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sought allocation of Rs 1.046 billion for its eight new development schemes under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sought allocation of Rs 1.046 billion for its eight new development schemes under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

The prioritized list of new schemes was finalized here at a meeting after thorough discussion. The meeting was chaired by Secretary Information Akbar Hussain Durrani.

Among the eight development schemes, the ministry has proposed allocation of Rs 786.9 million for a project for restructuring of news operations of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) by replacing the outdated equipment with cutting edge technology at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and other stations in various cities.

The project aims at upgrading and modernizing the news services of APP, including IPTV, social media, web and video services by employing the latest technology and expertise.

The ministry finalized a proposal for upgrading 45 studios in 20 broadcasting houses at an estimated cost of Rs 254.945 million in two years, and for the first year sought an allocation of Rs 100 million.

It also proposed setting aside Rs15 million for a feasibility study for the construction of an office building at APP's plot in Sector H-9, Islamabad.

Similarly, Rs 69.352 million has been proposed for establishing Pakistan Information Centers phase-1. The project, which has been planned to complete in a year, is aimed at enhancing the ability of collective actions towards national media from the grassroots level to the Center and to provide voice to the press clubs in national media affairs. The information centres will help engage journalists of electronic, print and digital media towards the national development and extend the government's outreach to the general public in far flung areas.

Likewise, Rs 17 million has been proposed for the feasibility study for setting up the Pakistan Media University here at Pak-China Friendship Center.

Furthermore, the ministry has recommended allocation of Rs 20 million for conducting the feasibility study of the project "construction of a multi-storey building for office accommodation of the ministry and its allied entities".

The ministry has also proposed Rs 15 million for the feasibility study of the project "establishment of Information Center" in Karachi, whereas Rs 23.192 has been sought for automated information reporting system of the ministry.