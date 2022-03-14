UrduPoint.com

Infrastructure Development Work On EZ Continues In Chitral

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022

Infrastructure development work on EZ continues in Chitral

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) has continued work on the development of infrastructure in Chitral Economic Zone, said an official handout issued here on Monday

Due to apprehensions of the local residents, infrastructural development work in the zone was stopped a few days ago.

Due to apprehensions of the local residents, infrastructural development work in the zone was stopped a few days ago.

However, on the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Chitral, Anwar-ul-Haq, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Saqlain Saleem along with Naib Tehsildar and concerned patwari visited the economic zone.

During the visit, as per record they measured the land and addressed the reservations of the locals relating to the zone to begin development work on the project.

The development of the economic zone will generate employment opportunities and improve the economy of the Chitral Lower.

