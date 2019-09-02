Infrastructure in SITEs to be improved: Industries Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that infrastructure in all Estates of SITE limited including roads, sewerage, office buildings, mosque, fire station, street lights should be improved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that infrastructure in all Estates of SITE limited including roads, sewerage, office buildings, mosque, fire station, street lights should be improved.

This he said while presiding over a meeting at SITE Minister Camp office here on Monday, said a statement.

He said that good working relationship should be developed between the department and industrialists to boost small and cottage industries in the province.

MD SITE Zubair Pervaiz Ahmed and other officers also attended the meeting.

He said that focus should be given to construction of the roads and removal of encroachments, while disposal of the garbage must be on priority list.

Dharejo asked the concerned officers to pay full attention on recovery of the outstanding dues, because unless we did not improve recovery of the outstanding dues, we could not do development works.

He directed to activate Reconcile Committee for recovery of outstanding dues and hire a legal firm for disposal of the cases if it was needed.

The Minister said that removal of the encroachments could develop the confidence of the investors and keeping in view of the requirements of industrialists, we should also review layout plans (Master Plans) of all Estates of SITE limited.

He said that we should take all measures to boost up small and cottage industries in the province and if we work hard, we may achieve our targets easily.