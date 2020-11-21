Imtiaz Stores have become the fastest growing shopping arena in no time with its 7000+ honest employees and 400K+ valuable customers

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th November, 2020) Initiated from a small kiriana shop turned into a massive retail chain in Pakistan, Imtiaz Stores have become the fastest growing shopping arena in no time with its 7000+ honest employees and 400K+ valuable customers. It has rooted 14 branches nationwide until now with no aim of impeding.

With that being said, Imtiaz is all set yet again to establish another outstanding branch in the vicinity of the capital city, Islamabad. Leaving the citizens impatiently eager to step into their favorite shopping zone.

The company had announced to embark on a Mega store opening ceremony that was held at the most convenient location of Gulberg Greens Expressway, as it was an accessible point for all its customers.



With the revealed necessary information, the anticipation of the citizens was greatly expected. As it was witnessed by the opening of the previous first branch in Islamabad. The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and amongst the presence of the Imtiaz family.

It was a fun packed event with the amazing lucky draws and exciting gift offers, therefore this time too it was expected to be a big hit, as people awaited what this new branch has to offer. The branch may not be as spacious but it aims to provide comfortable shopping with convenience and the availability of products.



This novel Imtiaz Mega branch has its own several local products such as Sabiha's, Ponam, Brio’s and many other products alongside renowned international items. It also has a variety of categories including fashion, grocery, pharmacy, crockery, electronics, and much more. Making it the ultimate shopping solution for the shopaholics.

Imtiaz has undoubtedly worked diligently hard to be where it stands today. Without the consistent hard work and enthusiasm it wouldn't be possible. So shop at your ease with the finest quality products where Imtiaz welcomes you wholeheartedly.