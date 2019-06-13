UrduPoint.com
Initiatives Introduced To Enhance Competitiveness Of Pakistani Products

Muhammad Irfan 3 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 03:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Plan-Industries Govt introduces initiatives to enhance competitiveness of country's products The government has undertaken several initiatives leveraging Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and light engineering sector to improve skill, precision, technology and market linkages to produce and export value added products.

In order to enhance competitiveness of Pakistani products in international arena, the government would focus on Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) development, Skill development of workforce and technology upgradation during next fiscal year (2019-20), official sources said.

The proposed new projects for the uplift of industrial sector include Industrial Designing and Automation Centers, Footwear Cluster development through computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) and computer numerical control (CNC) Machining, Handicraft Export Development Project, Multidisciplinary Survey of Balochistan, Establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone, and Remodeling and Expansion of Karachi Expo Centre.

