Initiators of Sanctions Against Russia Punishing Themselves, Spurring Inflation - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Those who have initiated sanctions against Russia are punishing themselves, spurring inflation in their countries, while accusing Moscow of it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The West has opened not only military and information fronts (against Russia), but also an economic one.

But no one has achieved anything anywhere and will not achieve anything further. Moreover, those who have initiated sanctions, are punishing themselves. They have spurred inflation in their countries, job losses, closure of companies, the energy crisis," the Russian president said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.

At the same time, the West is telling own citizens that it is Russia that is guilty of everything, according to Putin.