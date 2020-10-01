UrduPoint.com
Inland Revenue Intelligence & Investigation Intensifies Operations

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Inland Revenue Intelligence & Investigation intensifies operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :In a drive against registered persons involved in massive evasion of sales tax, the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Lahore Wednesday raided the business premises of a shoe manufacturing unit in the city.

According to an FBR press statement, the unit was engaged in manufacturing and making taxable supplies of footwear, adding that while consuming huge amounts of raw materials and electricity but had deliberately filed "NILL" sales tax returns since July 2015 to avoid payment of due sales tax, hence was involved in tax fraud.

During the search, certain record was impounded which was under scrutiny and further investigation in this regard was underway.

The Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue intends to intensify such operations in order to detect tax fraud and stop huge revenue leakage being caused to the national exchequer, the statement added.

