Inland Revenue makes teams to probe asserts of companies

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Inland Revenue Sargodha region has constituted teams to investigate income and assert details of people disclosing nil monthly sales tax returns.

A meeting chaired by Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Sardar Ali Khawaja here Friday said that numbers of tax return filers was lesser than total numbers of registered companies and firms.

He said that some companies and firms were submitting nil tax returns to maintain their tax numbers only while ignoring tax deposit.

It has been decided that details of asserts of all companies would be checked and appropriate action would start to receive taxes from them.