UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inland Revenue Makes Teams To Probe Asserts Of Companies

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:25 PM

Inland Revenue makes teams to probe asserts of companies

The Inland Revenue Sargodha region has constituted teams to investigate income and assert details of people disclosing nil monthly sales tax returns

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Inland Revenue Sargodha region has constituted teams to investigate income and assert details of people disclosing nil monthly sales tax returns.

A meeting chaired by Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Sardar Ali Khawaja here Friday said that numbers of tax return filers was lesser than total numbers of registered companies and firms.

He said that some companies and firms were submitting nil tax returns to maintain their tax numbers only while ignoring tax deposit.

It has been decided that details of asserts of all companies would be checked and appropriate action would start to receive taxes from them.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sargodha All From

Recent Stories

Midnight marathon centre stage as World Championsh ..

1 minute ago

Russia smokers fuming after balcony ban

1 minute ago

'World Tourism Day' marked with renewed pledge to ..

1 minute ago

Ali, Jalat shine on Day-2 of Quaid Trophy Second X ..

1 minute ago

Berlin spends 1 bn euros to buy back former public ..

9 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari inaugurates human rights web-portal ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.