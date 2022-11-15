UrduPoint.com

Innovation Expo 2022 To Instil Spirit Among Students For Exploring New Innovated Ideas

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Co-Ordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis on Tuesday said that Innovation Expo 2022, organized by Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) will instil the spirit to excel among students, researchers and faculty for exploring new ideas of innovation.

He stated this while talking to Chairperson PHEC Dr Shahid Munir during his visit to expo organised in collaboration with nine universities, said a press release.

Meher said Pakistan is focusing on innovation,technology and digitalisation, adding that innovation is a key to successful entrepreneurship for promoting business and enhancing profitability besides competing local and global markets.

He said the successful exploitation of new ideas is crucial to a business being able to improve its process and better the products and services to market, increase its efficiency and most importantly,enhance its profitability.

He said marketplaces, whether local,national, regional or global are becoming highly competitive.

Meher Kashif said a new business can attain the height of success by learning the steps of creativeness.

We now need to support innovators,entrepreneurs to compete globally, he said adding that we need to work together and use the skills within our communities to build strong,diverse and sustainable business.

He appreciated the PHEC for organising a most successful expo and hope such expos must be held quarterly to encourage the youth and business community will extend help to make them a real success.

Unfolding the salient features,PHEC chief Dr Shahid Munir said all Punjab universities expo is a mega event to demonstrate the innovation capabilities of the faculty,researchers and students of more than 70 public and private sectors universities.

He said it's an excellent opportunity to showcase and commercialise innovative ideas,research and products.

Moreover it will also connect innovators with investors,industry experts,academia and policy makers.

He said 249 selected innovation projects will be exhibited,he conclud

