Innovative fixed income HBL Total Treasury ETF Launched at PSX

A new and innovative HBL Total Treasury Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) has been launched at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, facilitating investors to easily invest in a diversified pool of fixed income Government Debt Securities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):A new and innovative HBL Total Treasury Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) has been launched at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, facilitating investors to easily invest in a diversified pool of fixed income Government Debt Securities.

The ETF, the seventh to be launched on PSX, is a first of its kind as it consists of a blend of Government Debt Securities as the underlying asset class, according to a PSX press statement received here. This security is structured in the ETF form for investors to easily invest in a diversified pool of fixed income Government Debt Securities.

The HBL Total Treasury ETF's underlying assets consist of cash & cash equivalent, Treasury Bills (T-Bills) and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs). It is an open-ended fixed income ETF which tracks its benchmark index, the HBL Total Treasury Index (HBLTTI).

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) held a gong ceremony at the Exchange to formally mark the launch of HBL Total Treasury ETF.

The gong ceremony was attended by the Chairperson of the PSX Board, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, MD & CEO PSX, Farrukh H. Khan; President & CEO HBL, Muhammad Aurangzeb; Chairman of the Board HBL Asset Management Limited, Shahid Ghaffar; CEO HBL Asset Management Limited, Mir Adil Rashid; Treasurer HBL, Risha Mohyeddin, and senior management of the three organisations including several directors of HBL Asset Management Limited.

Also present were CEO Central Depository Company Limited, Badiuddin Akber and CEO of National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited, Muhammad Luqman, among others.

"The launch of the seventh ETF on PSX, the HBL Total Treasury ETF, is an important and exciting development for the stock market, investors and all stakeholders," said MD & CEO PSX, Farrukh H. Khan while speaking on the occasion.

He said ETF was the first of its kind and investors can now easily invest in a diversified pool of fixed income Government Debt Securities by doing a single trade through their brokers on the Ready Counter of the Exchange. "Hence, investing in government securities is now as easy as investing in shares on PSX." He said the introduction of the HBL ETF was part of PSX and the mutual fund industry's effort to provide a wide range of low-cost ETFs for investors, allowing them to easily take exposure to different asset classes and investment strategies.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of HBL Asset Management Limited, Mir Adil Rashid said HBL Total Treasury ETF has been listed and was being traded on Pakistan Stock Exchange with an objective to provide consistent returns to investors through active investments in a blend of short, medium and long term securities issued and/or guaranteed by Government of Pakistan.