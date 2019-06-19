UrduPoint.com
Installation Of Outer Containment Dome Of Nuclear Reactor In Pakistan To Boost Cooperation Between China, BRI Countries

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:24 PM

The successful installation of outer containment dome of a nuclear reactor in Pakistan will speed up nuclear cooperation between China and the countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, analysts said

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) The successful installation of outer containment dome of a nuclear reactor in Pakistan will speed up nuclear cooperation between China and the countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, analysts said.

The outer containment dome of the Karachi unit 2 nuclear reactor was successfully installed, a milestone marking the end of its general construction work, said China National Nuclear Corp, one of China's largest nuclear power companies, China Daily reported on Wednesday.

The installation of the outer containment dome of Karachi unit 2, the first export of China's Hualong One pressurized water reactor design, a third-generation reactor design, will be followed up by containment and heat tests, it said.

The company has four HPR1000 units under construction around the world, which is the world's only third-generation pressurized water reactor nuclear power project constructed according to schedule.

"The successful installation of the outer containment dome will speed up nuclear cooperation between China and countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, boosting confidence in China's Hualong One technology." After years of development, China has risen from a nuclear energy novice to being a world leader in nuclear plant development globally, said Joseph Jacobelli, an independent energy analyst and Asia-Pacific CEO of clean energy producer Joule Power.

Construction of Karachi unit 2 started in 2015 and is scheduled for commercial operation in 2020, said the company.

According to CNNC, the country's self-developed third-generation nuclear power technology adopts a double containment design, with the outer containment providing protection for the primary containment.

The outer containment dome is a 366-metric-ton multi-surface shell made up of 63 prescribed components.

