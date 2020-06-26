UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Institutional Measures Taken To Speed Up CPEC Projects: Hafeez Shaikh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Institutional measures taken to speed up CPEC Projects: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Friday that the government was taking several institutional steps to further speed up implementation of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He was talking to the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, who called on the advisor here, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry. Several matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, the statement added.

Hafeez Shaikh, while discussing progress on CPEC projects, emphasized that the corridor was the culmination and anchor of the great friendship and deep-rooted collaboration of the people and governments of China and Pakistan to realize their joint destiny, achieve their common objectives and ensure a more prosperous future for both nations.

He appreciated the continuous and unwavering support that China has been providing to Pakistan as a true iron brother.

Reviewing the serious social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, Dr Shaikh apprised the Ambassador of the wide-reaching measures that the government of Pakistan had taken, and was further planning, for the provision of much needed relief to mitigate the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially on the low-income and vulnerable groups.

He also informed the Ambassador of the initiatives that were being undertaken to stimulate the economy in these difficult and uncertain times.

On the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador said that the people of China stood shoulder to shoulder by their Pakistani brethren.

He also assured that China would provide enhanced investments in development projects that would both stimulate the economy and generate employment. Jing said that China placed the highest value on its fraternal relations with Pakistan and thanked the Adviser for his consistent support.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China CPEC Progress Government Employment

Recent Stories

SCC launches campaign to laud efforts of healthcar ..

18 minutes ago

WSSP to spend Rs20.6mln on replacement of tube-wel ..

12 minutes ago

Efforts underway to overcome locust threat: Fakhar ..

12 minutes ago

Merkel slams 'unacceptable' stigma against people ..

12 minutes ago

Japan university awards first-ever ninja studies d ..

12 minutes ago

Madagascar's 'Colosseum' sparks outrage

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.