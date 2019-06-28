Integration of BRICS States' Payment Systems to Help Stability of Banking Networks - Putin

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday noted the importance of integrating BRICS member states' payment systems, saying it would help strengthen their banking systems.

"The integration of payment systems of the five states and the creation of an independent channel of communication between the national banks could increase the security of financial operations .

.. This would also help strengthen the stability of BRICS states' banking systems against external pressure," Putin said at an informal BRICS meeting held in Japan's Osaka ahead of the G20 summit.