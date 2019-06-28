UrduPoint.com
Integration Of BRICS States' Payment Systems To Help Stability Of Banking Networks - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:40 AM

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday noted the importance of integrating BRICS member states' payment systems, saying it would help strengthen their banking systems.

"The integration of payment systems of the five states and the creation of an independent channel of communication between the national banks could increase the security of financial operations .

.. This would also help strengthen the stability of BRICS states' banking systems against external pressure," Putin said at an informal BRICS meeting held in Japan's Osaka ahead of the G20 summit.

