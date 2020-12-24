UrduPoint.com
Integration Of Digital Currencies Can Reduce Dependence On SWIFT - Russian Central Bank

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:17 AM

The launch of digital currencies by the central banks of the world and their subsequent integration into a single system might lead to the fact that the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) would no longer be needed to ensure interaction, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Olga Skorobogatova said on Wednesday

"More than 30 regulators are now working on national digital currencies, and I think that the speed with which regulators have engaged in this topic suggests that in about five to seven years, several countries will definitely come out with the national digital currency of their countries.

And then it would be possible to resolve issues of direct integration, and in this case, SWIFT might no longer be needed," Skorobogatova said during a discussion on the digital ruble organized by the Association of Corporate Treasurers and VTB Bank.

SWIFT is the international inter-bank system for transferring information and making payments. More than 11,000 large organizations in almost all countries of the world are connected to it. Media often speculates that Russia might be cut off from this system as a part of tougher sanctions from the West.

