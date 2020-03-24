UrduPoint.com
Intel Has Invested About $2 Bln In Russian Economy Over 30 Years - Senior Executive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:20 AM

Intel Has Invested About $2 Bln in Russian Economy Over 30 Years - Senior Executive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) US technology company Intel, during its presence in Russia, has invested about $2 billion in the country's economy, General Manager of Intel R&D in Russia Ivan Kuzmin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have invested about $2 billion overall in the economy during our presence in Russia," Kuzmin said.

Intel Corp. was founded in 1968. It produces a wide range of electronic devices and computer components, including microprocessors. As of December 28, 2019, the company had 110,800 employees. Intel Technologies Inc. regional office was registered in Russia on December 25, 1991.

