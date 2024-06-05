- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Chairman Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil on Wednesday said that Intellectual Property (IP) Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) are key to unlocking Pakistan's economic potential.
The Chair IPO-Pakistan Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil participated in a panel discussion at the World business Angel Investors Week (WBAF) 2024, said a press release issued here.
The panel discussion was organized by leading entrepreneur Mr. Ayub Khan Zakori, the Country Chair Pakistan of World Business Angel Investors Week 2024 and Senator WBAF.
The Chair highlighted the importance of IP and Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) in the national economic growth and in projecting Pakistan positively on the global stage.
He emphasized the crucial role of a robust Intellectual Property (IP) regime to attract foreign investors and therefore drive economic growth.
He also outlined the work of IPO-Pakistan and sharing the future roadmap for accession to key international IP treaties, amendment of national IP laws, and the all-important strengthening of the IP enforcement infrastructure.
Country Chair WBAF Mr. Zakori stressed the need for greater financial inclusion, financial empowerment for start-ups and gender equality amongst many critical steps in order to make Pakistan a vibrant economy.
In 2023 World Business Angel Investors Week was celebrated in 142 countries, with more than 200,000 global participants which included Key-note speeches by Presidents, Prime Ministers and Ministers.
WBAF focuses on numerous critical activities including angel investment, start-ups, SMEs, digital inclusion, innovation, public–private partnerships and crowd funding.
