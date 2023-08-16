Open Menu

Intelligent Connected Vehicles Hit The Road In China's Chongqing

Published August 16, 2023

Intelligent connected vehicles hit the road in China's Chongqing

Seven intelligent connected buses hit the road in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality for a test run this week, paving the way for their official launch later in August

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Seven intelligent connected buses hit the road in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality for a test run this week, paving the way for their official launch later in August.

The test run is being held in Chongqing's Western Science City, where a demonstration zone of intelligent connected vehicles (ICV) is taking shape.

"Unlike conventional unmanned vehicles, these autonomous commuting buses are an integral part of the cloud-controlled infrastructure and applications of the demonstration zone," said Chang Xueyang, vice general manager of Western China internet of Vehicle (Chongqing) Co.

, Ltd.

The operation of these buses is backed by a technological solution that integrates the vehicles, the road, and the cloud platform, performs real-time analysis of traffic flow, and minimizes waiting time at traffic lights, Chang said.

He compared the cloud technology to a "driving instructor" that gives real-time advice to the vehicles in the demonstration zone, facilitating faster, safer, and more efficient implementation of autonomous driving. In addition to buses, dump trucks and five other types of vehicles will join the ICV demonstration zone, said Chang.

