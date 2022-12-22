UrduPoint.com

Inter-ministerial Meeting Discusses Plan For Upcoming Donor Conference In Geneva

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 11:07 PM

The Inter-ministerial meeting on 'Donors Conference', here on Thursday, discussed the proposed plan for the upcoming international conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan to be held on January 9, 2023 in Geneva

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The conference co-hosted by the government of Pakistan and the United Nations aims to garner international support for the people and government to build climate-resilient Pakistan after the devastating floods of 2022.

It will also secure international humanitarian support for the reconstruction and rehabilitation arrangements for the post-flood recovery.

On the occasion, Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) gave a detailed presentation on draft agenda of the proposed conference with modalities, invitees, potential donors, and schedule of the conference.

It was informed that head of states, governments from number of countries, UN agencies as well as leaders from the private sector, civil society, and international development and financial institutions will participate in the conference.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and the UN secretary general will speak at the high- level opening segment, the statement added.

The participants suggested re-articulation and reconsideration of some agendas with modifications to make the conference more participatory and meaningful and to present strong case for Pakistan at the international forum.

All the participants agreed to extend all out support to make the conference successful, the statement added.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretaries Finance, MoFA, Climate Change, Planning Division, Economic Affairs Division, Information & Broadcasting and other senior officers from concerned ministries.

