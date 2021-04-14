Inter-Ministerial weekly progress review meeting on Pakistan Steel Mills

An Inter-Ministerial Meeting on revival of Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSMC) was held on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :An Inter-Ministerial Meeting on revival of Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSMC) was held on Wednesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro and Minister for Finance and Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar.

Federal Secretary Privatisation, Industries, Additional Secretary Industries, other seniors of the Ministries and Steel Mill also attended the meeting. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Pakistan Steel Mills participated via video link.

In the meeting various issues related to the revival plan of PSMC were discussed. It was unanimously agreed upon, that the work for the revival of PSMC and resolution of related issues be expedited.

Federal Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro said that we were moving towards revival of Pakistan Steel Mills in transparent manner according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.