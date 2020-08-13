Interim cash dividend of LPL credited into accounts of shareholders

The 12.5% Interim Cash Dividend of Lalpir Power Limited (LPL) at 1.25 per share had been credited into the designated bank accounts of the Shareholders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):The 12.5% Interim Cash Dividend of Lalpir Power Limited (LPL) at 1.25 per share had been credited into the designated bank accounts of the Shareholders.

It was revealed in the statement released on Wednesday.

Interim cash dividend was approved for year ended on December 31 in the Board of Directors meeting of Company held on July 09, 2020.

It further said the interim cash dividend had been credited into accounts of those shareholders who had submitted their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and valid International Bank Account Number (IBAN) and other required details.