Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

However, high-speed diesel (HSD) has seen a reduction of Rs7 per litre, kerosene oil by Rs3.82 per litre, and light diesel oil by Rs4.52 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2023) The interim government has decided to maintain the petrol price at Rs281.34 per litre until December 15.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar approved these changes, taking effect from Thursday midnight.

The decision comes after assessing global energy market costs and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

The government has set zero general sales tax (GST) on petroleum products, while the petroleum levy (PL) on petrol and diesel remains at Rs60 per litre.

The move aims to alleviate inflation concerns, particularly in the transport and agriculture sectors.

The recent reports suggest an expected surge in November's inflation, attributed largely to a significant increase in gas prices.

The consumer price index (CPI) may rise to 28.6-29.6% year-on-year, according to brokerage insights, defying earlier predictions of a gradual slowdown. Optimus Capital Management estimates a 2.9% month-on-month increase in the CPI, driven by a gas price-driven 11.6% rise in the housing index and a 1.6% uptick in the food index.