UrduPoint.com

International Accord Offers Services To Pakistan Textile Industry

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 07:41 PM

International Accord offers services to Pakistan textile industry

International Accord on Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry Executive Director Joris Oldenziel offered services to the textile industry of Pakistan on Tuesday without charging the local textile manufacturers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :International Accord on Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry Executive Director Joris Oldenziel offered services to the textile industry of Pakistan on Tuesday without charging the local textile manufacturers.

There is no fee for participation in the Accord programme by the local suppliers. The Accord charges fee from the international brands and buyers, he added.

He was heading a delegation to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), including Ms. Veronique Cremer, Head of Policy and Advocacy, and Zulfiqar Shah, consultant of International Accord.

Oldenziel said the Accord was created to ensure that workers operate in a safe working environment without fearing building safety accidents and other workplace safety issues.

He said the programme was started in Bangladesh in 2013. It was followed by the establishment of International Accord programmes in other countries based on key principals of accountability, transparency, independence, workers participation and inclusive governance. He said more than 180 international brands are signatory to the Accord at present.

Association's Chairman (Northern Zone) Hamid Zaman said that APTMA member mills were 100 per cent compliant corporate entities and the performance of industries was strictly monitored by international and national agencies. He said the textile industry in Pakistan was fully compliant to the international and local sustainability standards like SA 8000, Oeko Tex made for green, Step etc.

Also, he added, the textile mills were contributing to the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals besides ensuring compliance with 27 conventions of GSP plus status relating to social, gender, environment, and other aspects.

He said the industry was working out on an action plan to invest in pollution-control technologies and moving away from fossil fuels, amid the ongoing global energy crisis.

Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad said the textile industry was an equal opportunity employer with no gender discrimination. He said the competitive salary packages with housing and transport facilities were ensured for the labour besides providing them training facilities.

According to him, appropriate shift hours and daycare centers for female workers were maintained in the industry and there was no child labour in APTMA member mills.

He said that each mill had enrollment for government social security system for free medical, maternity, disability and wage retirement benefits other than medical insurance and accidental coverage.

While extending a vote of thanks to the visiting delegation, Vice Chairman Asad Shafi said the textile industry had plans to set up 1000 garment plants to increase textile and clothing exports to US$50billion. The total investment would be US$7 billion over the next four years, generating incremental exports of $20 billion annually while providing employment to well over 1.5 million workers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Exports Energy Crisis Vote Independence Textile All From Government Industry Billion Million Labour Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Ukraine blames Russia for missile attack on Kyiv h ..

Ukraine blames Russia for missile attack on Kyiv housing blocks

2 minutes ago
 Biden Meets India's Modi, Indonesia's Widodo on Si ..

Biden Meets India's Modi, Indonesia's Widodo on Sidelines of G20 Summit - White ..

2 minutes ago
 Unjust application of laws can create distrust, po ..

Unjust application of laws can create distrust, polarization in society: Preside ..

2 minutes ago
 DC visits different areas of city, reviews sanitat ..

DC visits different areas of city, reviews sanitation situation

2 minutes ago
 Two killed in firing attack at Tarnab

Two killed in firing attack at Tarnab

19 minutes ago
 Financial help cheque given to actor Tariq Teddy

Financial help cheque given to actor Tariq Teddy

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.