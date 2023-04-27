UrduPoint.com

International Aid To Ukraine In 2023 May Exceed $42Bln - Ukrainian Central Bank

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 07:26 PM

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the country's central bank, said on Thursday that international assistance to Ukraine in 2023 might exceed $42 billion, which would allow the regulator to maintain the stability of the exchange rate and ease foreign exchange restrictions

In January, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said the total assistance to Kiev from international partners and the International Monetary Fund in 2023 might exceed $38 billion and cover the deficit of Ukraine's state budget.

"Overall, inflows from international partners could exceed USD 42 billion this year. The inflows from partners will, among other things, contribute to the growth in international reserves to about USD 35 billion as of the end of this year.

This will strengthen the NBU's capability to further maintain exchange rate sustainability and gradually ease FX (foreign exchange) restrictions," the bank said in a statement.

The bank also noted that international aid would continue to be a significant source of Ukraine's budget financing.

In November 2022, Ukraine adopted the 2023 state budget with a deficit of over $35 billion. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the plan provided for income of around $35 billion and expenditure of about $70 billion, with a monthly deficit of $3 billion, which Ukraine hopes to close using external borrowing.

