International Community To Provide Assistance To Pakistan In Flood Calamity: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 10:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Pakistan was facing huge floods due to environmental degradation and urged the international community to come forward to help Pakistan in overcoming this situation.

The minister appealed to the international community that Pakistan was facing massive climatic, human disaster, which is the outcome of environmental degradation by global warming.

He said this while addressing an online press conference on Pakistan Television.

Ahsan said that Pakistan has less than 1% of the global carbon emissions while it is the 7th most vulnerable country affected by global warming.

The minister said that about 33 million people have been affected by the flood disaster and urged the international community to come forward to help Pakistan for their rehabilitation.

