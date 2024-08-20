Open Menu

International Conference ‘AgriTech: Feeding The Future’ To Be Held On August 28

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 08:35 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) will organize an international conference titled ‘AgriTech: Feeding the Future’ on August 28 at Expo Center, Karachi.

Acting President FPCCI, Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, in a statement issued here on Tuesday, informed that the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is supporting the event through its Investment and Technology Promotion Office, Bahrain while ITCN Asia will facilitate the conference as well.

Saquib Magoon highlighted that AgriTech: Feeding the future- under the Best of Entrepreneurship Asia Series- was aimed at promoting innovation, entrepreneurship and regional trade and investment in the priority sectors for Pakistan’s economy like sustainable agriculture, tourism development and investments into digital economy.

Acting FPCCI Chief informed that the first part of the international conference will focus on food security and agricultural development and its potential to transform the agriculture sector of Pakistan through emerging technologies.

“Food security remains a crucial challenge faced by many developing countries; and, in particular, the many Islamic countries due to income inequality, economic instability, climate change, conflicts and unemployment,” he said.

Globally there was sufficient production of food but the issue was inaccessibility, unaffordability, instability and inadequate utilization of resources, he pointed out and stressed on the need of improving supply chain, post-harvest management, storage and logistics. FPCCI and ICCD are committed to contribute proactively and passionately towards the attainment of these goals, he added.

The conference will be attended by national and international stakeholders, diplomats, academia, prominent business personalities, agricultural financial institutions and governmental bodies, besides high-profile delegations from UAE, Thailand, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco and other countries as well as Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD).

Additionally, the conference will feature B2B matchmaking to provide the enabling platform for the private-sector of Pakistan to explore investment opportunities, trade facilitation and joint ventures with the participating countries.

