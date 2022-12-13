UrduPoint.com

International Conference In Paris Gathers $1Bln In Aid For Kiev - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 08:16 PM

International Conference in Paris Gathers $1Bln in Aid for Kiev - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

The total financial aid to Ukraine that has been pledged during the International Conference on Civilian Resilience in Ukraine has reached almost $1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The total financial aid to Ukraine that has been pledged during the International Conference on Civilian Resilience in Ukraine has reached almost $1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion), French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday.

"The aid that we have collectively brought in exceeds the 800 million euros that (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy asked for earlier. I am glad to say that we have collected a bigger sum. This sum totals almost 1 billion euros," Colonna said at the conference "Standing with the Ukrainian people" in Paris.

According to the French minister, around 415 million euros out of the entire financial assistance agreed upon will be allocated for energy, 25 million euros for water supply, 38 million euros for food, with 17 million euros and 22 million euros expected to be provided for healthcare and transport, respectively.

Addressing the conference earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine urgently needed around 800 million euros for the partial restoration of its heavily damaged or destroyed energy infrastructure.

The international conference on civilian resilience in Ukraine took place in Paris on Tuesday. According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the goal of the summit was to agree on financial support to help Kiev survive this winter. The next conference is expected to take place next year in London.

