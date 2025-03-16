International Conference on 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The International Conference on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan neutrality status was held to highlight Turkmenistan's commitment for building peace, harmony and security in the region.

The International Conference held under the theme of “The Role of Neutrality in Strengthening International Peace’ devoted to the 30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Neutrality Status organized by the embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad here in a local hotel.

Meanwhile addressing the conference the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov said that this conference has great historical significance, as “we gather on March 15th, in the same hall of local hotel in Islamabad, where 30 years ago, on March 15 ,1995, during the 3rd summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in a final Islamabad declaration all heads of member states welcomed and supported the idea of Turkmenistan's status as a neutral state.

The Ambassador said that as a part of Turkmenistan's" International year of peace and trust initiative and to mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality Ashgabat will host the international forum for peace and trust on December 12th, 2025.

He said that the international year of peace and trust logically coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Universal recognition of the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan.

Atadjan Movlamov said that it was the first time Turkmenistan neutrality got support on the international level.

Later, all ECO member states, along with other friendly countries, become Co- Sponsor of the UNGA resolution on permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, which was adopted on December 12th ,1995, he said.

He said that Turkmenistan's commitment to building peace and security in the region was demonstrated by its decision to provide its territory for conducting successful Inter-Tajik and Inter- Afghan negotiation in Ashgabat under the UN AEGIS in the second half of the 90s of the last century.

He said that in the current situation in the international arena, neutral Turkmenistan advocates for consolidating international efforts to overcome the current crisis in the international arena forming appropriate political and diplomatic prerequisites and opportunities for this purpose on a creative platform.

The Ambassador said that based on this, Turkmenistan initiated the UN general assembly's resolution, "International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025", which was unanimously adopted with the Co- Sponsorship of 86 States.

In conceptual terms, Turkmenistan considers the idea of developing the strategy to be a logical and organic link in the affirmation of the principles of peace and trust.

The Ambassador said that first preventive diplomacy as a tool for preventing and neutralizing conflict and utilization of the potential of neutrality for the peace, political and diplomatic settlement of disputes and contradiction.

He said,"We also considered restoration of a culture of trusting dialogue.