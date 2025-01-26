International Customs Day Celebrated At Customs House Peshawar
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A prestigious ceremony was held at the Collectorate of Customs, Customs house Peshawar, to mark International Customs Day.
Member taxpayer Services, Saeed Akram, graced the event as the chief guest,said a press release issued here on Sunday.
Addressing the gathering, Saeed Akram stated that International Customs Day is celebrated every year under the auspices of the World Customs Organization (WCO).
Each year, a specific theme is introduced, which guides global customs efforts. This year’s theme, “Customs delivering on its commitment to efficiency, security, and prosperity,” holds particular importance in the context of Pakistan.
He emphasized that the Primary goal of Pakistan Customs is to facilitate trade, ensure national security, and curb illegal activities. Pakistan Customs plays a pivotal role in the national economy by contributing significantly to revenue collection.
Approximately 45% of the total revenue collected by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) comes from Pakistan Customs, making its role vital for the country’s development, security, and efficiency.
Saeed Akram highlighted that Pakistan Customs was the first in the region to initiate the automation of its systems, establishing the country’s first fully automated collectorate.
He noted that Pakistan introduced automation at a time when many developed countries lacked such advanced systems.
This journey continued with the introduction of an indigenous automation program, further simplifying and enhancing trade processes.
Discussing the Single Window System, he explained that this platform integrates all departments involved in customs clearance under one roof. Instead of navigating through multiple departments, traders can now complete all necessary processes, including obtaining NOCs and other documentation, in one place through the Single Window System.
Saeed Akram remarked that Pakistan Customs is not only a pioneer in automation but also a global leader in this field.
He revealed that last year, FBR collected PKR 9.3 trillion in revenue and set this year’s target at 40% higher than the previous year.
He expressed gratitude that all efforts are underway to achieve this ambitious goal.
He further mentioned that Pakistan Customs plays a key role in the digital transformation of the FBR to ensure equal opportunities for all traders.
He proudly stated that Pakistan successfully achieved its December 2024 target and is confident of meeting future goals as well.
In conclusion, Saeed Akram reiterated the collective commitment to putting Pakistan on the path to progress, envisioning a day when the country will be counted among the developed nations of the world, earning global respect and recognition.
At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed shields to the families of Customs martyrs and awarded certificates to Customs officials for their outstanding performance in the passing-out parade.
Recent Stories
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
More Stories From Business
-
International Customs day celebrated at Customs house Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment key to economic progress: Dr. Nigar Johar25 minutes ago
-
Commemorative ticket to honour WCCIS2 hours ago
-
Sehat Sahulat Program needs efforts to improve service delivery: PIDE3 hours ago
-
PCMEA delegation meets Peshawar Chief Collector Customs3 hours ago
-
'Sialkot contributing over $2.5bn annually to national exchequer'3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 202510 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 202510 hours ago
-
ECC approves upward revision in gas tariff for Industry23 hours ago
-
FDA DG orders strict compliance of Housing Schemes Act24 hours ago
-
CM Sindh, Rwanda High Commissioner meet to increase bilateral economic ties1 day ago
-
Scholarship provided to 22 UAF students1 day ago