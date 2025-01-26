Open Menu

International Customs Day Celebrated At Customs House Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 07:10 PM

International Customs day celebrated at Customs house Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A prestigious ceremony was held at the Collectorate of Customs, Customs house Peshawar, to mark International Customs Day.

Member taxpayer Services, Saeed Akram, graced the event as the chief guest,said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Saeed Akram stated that International Customs Day is celebrated every year under the auspices of the World Customs Organization (WCO).

Each year, a specific theme is introduced, which guides global customs efforts. This year’s theme, “Customs delivering on its commitment to efficiency, security, and prosperity,” holds particular importance in the context of Pakistan.

He emphasized that the Primary goal of Pakistan Customs is to facilitate trade, ensure national security, and curb illegal activities. Pakistan Customs plays a pivotal role in the national economy by contributing significantly to revenue collection.

Approximately 45% of the total revenue collected by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) comes from Pakistan Customs, making its role vital for the country’s development, security, and efficiency.

Saeed Akram highlighted that Pakistan Customs was the first in the region to initiate the automation of its systems, establishing the country’s first fully automated collectorate.

He noted that Pakistan introduced automation at a time when many developed countries lacked such advanced systems.

This journey continued with the introduction of an indigenous automation program, further simplifying and enhancing trade processes.

Discussing the Single Window System, he explained that this platform integrates all departments involved in customs clearance under one roof. Instead of navigating through multiple departments, traders can now complete all necessary processes, including obtaining NOCs and other documentation, in one place through the Single Window System.

Saeed Akram remarked that Pakistan Customs is not only a pioneer in automation but also a global leader in this field.

He revealed that last year, FBR collected PKR 9.3 trillion in revenue and set this year’s target at 40% higher than the previous year.

He expressed gratitude that all efforts are underway to achieve this ambitious goal.

He further mentioned that Pakistan Customs plays a key role in the digital transformation of the FBR to ensure equal opportunities for all traders.

He proudly stated that Pakistan successfully achieved its December 2024 target and is confident of meeting future goals as well.

In conclusion, Saeed Akram reiterated the collective commitment to putting Pakistan on the path to progress, envisioning a day when the country will be counted among the developed nations of the world, earning global respect and recognition.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed shields to the families of Customs martyrs and awarded certificates to Customs officials for their outstanding performance in the passing-out parade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

30 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

30 minutes ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

30 minutes ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, hea ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025

45 minutes ago
 Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges an ..

Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA

60 minutes ago
 SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibiti ..

SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition

1 hour ago
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan

2 hours ago
 UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, ener ..

UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billio ..

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

3 hours ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

3 hours ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business