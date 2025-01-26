International Customs day celebrated at Customs house Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A prestigious ceremony was held at the Collectorate of Customs, Customs house Peshawar, to mark International Customs Day.

Member taxpayer Services, Saeed Akram, graced the event as the chief guest,said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Saeed Akram stated that International Customs Day is celebrated every year under the auspices of the World Customs Organization (WCO).

Each year, a specific theme is introduced, which guides global customs efforts. This year’s theme, “Customs delivering on its commitment to efficiency, security, and prosperity,” holds particular importance in the context of Pakistan.

He emphasized that the Primary goal of Pakistan Customs is to facilitate trade, ensure national security, and curb illegal activities. Pakistan Customs plays a pivotal role in the national economy by contributing significantly to revenue collection.

Approximately 45% of the total revenue collected by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) comes from Pakistan Customs, making its role vital for the country’s development, security, and efficiency.

Saeed Akram highlighted that Pakistan Customs was the first in the region to initiate the automation of its systems, establishing the country’s first fully automated collectorate.

He noted that Pakistan introduced automation at a time when many developed countries lacked such advanced systems.

This journey continued with the introduction of an indigenous automation program, further simplifying and enhancing trade processes.

Discussing the Single Window System, he explained that this platform integrates all departments involved in customs clearance under one roof. Instead of navigating through multiple departments, traders can now complete all necessary processes, including obtaining NOCs and other documentation, in one place through the Single Window System.

Saeed Akram remarked that Pakistan Customs is not only a pioneer in automation but also a global leader in this field.

He revealed that last year, FBR collected PKR 9.3 trillion in revenue and set this year’s target at 40% higher than the previous year.

He expressed gratitude that all efforts are underway to achieve this ambitious goal.

He further mentioned that Pakistan Customs plays a key role in the digital transformation of the FBR to ensure equal opportunities for all traders.

He proudly stated that Pakistan successfully achieved its December 2024 target and is confident of meeting future goals as well.

In conclusion, Saeed Akram reiterated the collective commitment to putting Pakistan on the path to progress, envisioning a day when the country will be counted among the developed nations of the world, earning global respect and recognition.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed shields to the families of Customs martyrs and awarded certificates to Customs officials for their outstanding performance in the passing-out parade.