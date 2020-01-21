UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Energy Agency Chief Say US To Remain Global Market Leader In Shale Oil

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:13 PM

International Energy Agency Chief Say US to Remain Global Market Leader in Shale Oil

Anastasia Levchenko - International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Tuesday in an interview with Sputnik that the United States would remain a leader in the global shale oil market

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Anastasia Levchenko - International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Tuesday in an interview with Sputnik that the United States would remain a leader in the global shale oil market.

"The level of prices will be a key determinant of growth, and with the US shale industry being very flexible and responsive to price signals, the range of outcomes for US growth is very wide.

What is for sure is that US production is here to stay and will maintain a leading role in the global oil supply," Birol said.

He added that in the coming years the pace of crude oil production growth would slow as oil fields matured and big companies with long-term perspectives took leading roles in the market.

Last week, the Energy Information Administration said that US oil production was expected to reach a record high of 13.7 million barrels per day by 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Price United States Switzerland January 2020 Market Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Ba ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Emirates Inte ..

46 minutes ago

IEA Chief Says Germany's Coal Phase-Out Plan to Ha ..

3 minutes ago

IEA Chief Says EU Green Deal Can Help Europe Becom ..

3 minutes ago

Palestine Hopes Israel's New Leadership After Elec ..

3 minutes ago

ICRC Expresses Concern Over Water Supply Disruptio ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.