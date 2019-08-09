UrduPoint.com
International Energy Agency Lowers 2020 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast To 1.3Mln Bpd

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has slightly lowered its forecast for the global oil demand growth in 2020 by 50,000 barrels daily to 1.3 million barrels per day, the IEA monthly report showed on Friday.

"Global demand fell 160 kb/d y-o-y in May, the second annual fall seen in 2019. In January to May it was up only 520 kb/d, the lowest increase for the period since 2008. Chinese oil demand was revised upwards, but India and the US show weakness. We lowered our global growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 by 100 kb/d and 50 kb/d, to 1.1 mb/d and 1.3 mb/d, respectively," the IEA said.

