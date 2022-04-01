UrduPoint.com

International Energy Agency To Discuss Collective Oil Release On Friday - White House

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 01:00 AM

International Energy Agency to Discuss Collective Oil Release on Friday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The International Energy Agency (IEA) will discuss the coordination of collective oil releases from the Western strategic reserves on Friday, White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said.

"There is a meeting tomorrow morning of the International Energy Agency in Paris, an emergency meeting," Deese said during a press briefing on Thursday. "(A)s the presidency, we are confident that our allies and partners will provide tens of millions of barrels additional into the market. So, we're looking at well in excess of a million barrels a day of additional supply onto the market for several months."

