International Experts Say Quitting Hong Kong Police Protest Probe
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 09:40 AM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :An international panel of experts appointed to advise Hong Kong's police watchdog over its handling of huge pro-democracy protests announced Wednesday they were quitting, in a major setback for the government.
"The IEP (Independent Expert Panel) has taken the decision to formally stand aside from its role," the group said in a statement.