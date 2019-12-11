UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Experts Say Quitting Hong Kong Police Protest Probe

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 09:40 AM

International experts say quitting Hong Kong police protest probe

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :An international panel of experts appointed to advise Hong Kong's police watchdog over its handling of huge pro-democracy protests announced Wednesday they were quitting, in a major setback for the government.

"The IEP (Independent Expert Panel) has taken the decision to formally stand aside from its role," the group said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Hong Kong From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

9 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

9 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

9 hours ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.