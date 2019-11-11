International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF) welcomes 6 new countries as members, elects new board members for 2019-2022 term

The International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF), the world’s pioneering halal accreditation platform, welcomes new partners from six countries - Japan, Costa Rica, Bulgaria, Belarus, Sudan and Republic of Korea thus, increasing the number of their members to 37 across the globe

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF), the world’s pioneering halal accreditation platform, welcomes new partners from six countries - Japan, Costa Rica, Bulgaria, Belarus, Sudan and Republic of Korea thus, increasing the number of their members to 37 across the globe.

IHAF has approved the membership of The Public Interest Incorporated Foundation Japan Accreditation Board (JAB), The Costa Rican Accreditation Body (ECA), Executive Agency – Bulgarian Accreditation Service (EA-BAS), Belarusian State Center for Accreditation (BSCA), The Sudanese Accreditation Council (SDAC) and The Korea Accreditation Board (KAB) at the sixth Board of Directors (BOD) and fourth General Assembly (GA) meeting of IHAF, held recently in Frankfurt, Germany.

With the new members introduced, IHAF further exemplifies its objective to expand multi- recognition arrangement for halal accreditation agenda worldwide, which will eventually improve the quality and overall trust in certified halal products.

The sixth Board of Directors (BOD) and fourth General Assembly (GA) meeting discussion covered the IHAF Expansion Report, the IHAF Strategy for 2020 to 2024, achievement reports from its internal committees that include Multi-lateral Recognition Arrangement Committee (MRAC), Technical Affairs Committee (TAC), and Marketing and Media Committee (MMC), as well as updates and progress on the peer evaluations activities and plan for capability development programs in halal field.

In addition, Dr. Rehab Faraj Al Ameri was nominated and endorsed as the newest IHAF Secretary-General for the coming term 2019 to 2022. “IHAF is committed to boosting international halal trade by working with various accreditation bodies all over the globe, and as the new Secretary-General, my focus is towards ensuring its sustained growth.

The strong interest of other countries to join the forum shows that it has set the bar high in terms of adopting unified halal accreditation standards and procedures,” Dr. Al Ameri said. She added, “I would also like to welcome our new full member countries.

The organization now has 37 member-countries, which only proves it has successfully contributed to the credibility of the halal sector.

This number was remarkably increased this year since the inception of IHAF and more members in the pipeline.

In addition, IHAF looks forward to working with its peers’ organizations such as ILAC-IAF and also started positive communications with OIC, UNIDO and AIDMO which will take the coming years to anther leap in providing the full set within Quality Infrastructure in Halal Sector.” During the assembly, IHAF also announced the new members of BOD and Committees Chairs for the term 2019 to 2022.

The BOD affiliates for the term 2019 to 2022 include Emirates National Accreditation System (ENAS), a permanent member body, Saudi Accreditation Center (SAC) GCC Accreditation Center (GAC), Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC), Egyptian Accreditation Council (EGAC), L'Ente Italiano di Accreditamento (ACCREDIA) of Italy, National Standardization Council of Thailand (NSC) and Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (AFCS), National Accreditation Authority (NAH) of Hungary and American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).

For the Committee Chairs, the GA introduced Mr. Brahim Houla of GAC – GCC as the new Multilateral Recognition Arrangement Committee Chair (MRAC), H.E. Saud Alaskar of SAC – KSA as the new Technical Advisory Committee Chair (TAC), and Mr.

Mohamed Abdelmotagaly Aly of Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) as the new Marketing and Media Committee Chair (MMC). IHAF has also set the next assembly for the BOD and committees alongside Global Halal Platform on February 18, 2020, in conjunction with the Gulf Food week in Dubai, UAE.

IHAF helps enhance the international trade in the field of halal by easing the flow of halal products between countries and streamlining the accreditation and certification processes between its members.

It assures governments and regulatory entities that the halal products of IHAF’s members need no further testing or verification—promoting accessibility to global markets for halal-related companies. With its continuous growth and expansion worldwide, IHAF aims to go beyond its projected growth of $9.71 trillion by 2025.