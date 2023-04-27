International investors announce $15 billion investment in various economic sectors in Uzbekistan

(@FahadShabbir)

International investors on Thursday announced $15 billion of investment in various economic sectors in Uzbekistan and declared Uzbekistan as the best country for investment

Participants of the Second Tashkent International Investment Forum in (Tashkent) Uzbekistan including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Islamic Bank, and other investment groups have expressed their desire to invest $15 billion in various sectors in Uzbekistan.

International investors declared Uzbekistan as the best country for investment and trade and welcomed the economic reforms introduced by the Uzbekistan government.

Addressing the Second Tashkent International Investment Forum in (Tashkent) Uzbekistan, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that as a result of economic reforms in Uzbekistan the country's status as the most diversified economy in the region will further strengthen.

He said that in one year alone, nearly 100 thousand new enterprises created the annual volume of attracted foreign investments which reached $10 billion. In other words, it has tripled compared to 2017.

The President said that when they began the reforms nearly 1 million people had been lifted out of poverty, and the poverty rate had dropped from 17 to 14 percent.

'I would like to point out that this rate was over 30 percent when the reforms began," he said adding that in recent years, with support from our partners, "we established thousands of modern enterprises, implemented major projects, and created hundreds of thousands of new high-paying jobs." Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the first International Investment Forum last year, new areas of cooperation were discussed and many agreements were reached. "Within a year, we have intensively continued systemic reforms to further liberalize our country's economy, open a wide path for businesses, and strengthen the rule of law and legal guarantees," he said.

The President said that "We have made great transformations in creating the most favourable fiscal system in our region." In addition, the dividends received from shares of foreign investors were exempted from taxation for a period of three years and the actual profit tax for them was reduced from 20 to 12 percent.

The President said that our government has been taking steps to liberalize foreign trade and in this regard, customs duties have been abolished on more than seven thousand types of raw materials and goods needed by investors.

He said that through the reform simplified processing procedures have been introduced in the customs territory.

He said that the government has embarked on an ambitious administrative reform to reduce bureaucracy, eliminate corruption and introduce compact, efficient management in the executive branch of power.

The President said that all ministries were reformed, their number was reduced from 61 to 28, and their responsibilities and powers were clearly defined.

In addition, 500 functions of the state in business regulation were abolished, and 70 were transferred to the private sector on the basis of public-private partnership and outsourcing, he said.

So far, 132 licenses and permits have been withdrawn, and notification procedures have been introduced for 33 of them, adding that most importantly, an integrated investor engagement system has been introduced as part of the reform, he said.

He said the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade has set up a "Single Window" to assist investors in all processes from project initiation to its launch.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan said the Foreign Investors' Council under the President began its work to promptly address investors' issues and establish direct communication with the Head of State.

"I am keen to communicate more with foreign companies and business persons and investors. Ideas, proposals, and initiatives give me strength and encourage me to make new reforms.

He said that "We are dynamically continuing our reforms in terms of reliable protection of the rights of investors." The Uzbekistan government has greatly simplified the conditions for foreign investors to buy real estate, enter and leave Uzbekistan, as well as residence permit procedures.

He informed that significant steps are being taken in terms of guaranteed judicial protection of investors' rights and in this regard, the competencies of administrative courts were increased and they were given significant powers.

The President of Uzbekistan said that "We will continue our reforms in protecting the rights of entrepreneurs this year as well." In his address, he said that in the coming days, a nationwide referendum will take place on the renewed Constitution of the New Uzbekistan, and first and foremost, our new Constitution specifically states Uzbekistan as a sovereign, democratic, law-governed, social, and civil state. All changes are based on the idea that "human rights and freedoms are the paramount priority".

For the first time in our Constitution the state assumes obligations for assuring a comfortable investment and business environment, ensuring inviolability of property, developing market relations and creating conditions for fair competition, and ensuring the independence of courts, he said.

According to the new changes Uzbekistan will firmly continue its path toward green transition and the world's most prestigious companies, such as ACWA Power, Masdar, and TOTAL Eren, are implementing large-scale solar and wind power plant projects in our country.

He said the enterprises producing solar panels, wind turbines, inverters, and other electrical engineering products are being established, which means $ 8 billion worth of opportunities for investors.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that important sectors of the economy consisted only of state-owned enterprises and as a result of these reforms, private investments are actively flowing into previously "closed" industries.

He said a wide path has opened for the private sector in aviation, which used to be a 100% state-owned network.

"We are also initiating big changes in the railway sector, and I invite investors to take an active part in this process.

He said the Islamic Development Bank has trusted them and was actively working on 1.5 billion US dollars worth of public-private partnership projects without state guarantees.

The President of Uzbekistan said, "This year, $14 billion US dollars worth of dedicated programs in the field of public-private partnership have been developed with the support of international financial institutions." The Program covers such important areas for the state as transport, utilities and water management, public health and specific projects will be presented to you during this forum, he said.

He said that they adopted a "one thousand, one thousand, forty" program to privatize state assets.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that there is no doubt that today's forum will open new opportunities for all of us and I am confident that during your interactions you will discover unique business opportunities in New Uzbekistan.

"In Uzbekistan, you will find the desired peace and stability, a favorable investment environment, and necessary guarantees and I am confident that the new Uzbekistan will be a place that will leave a bright mark on your business activities." Meanwhile, while addressing the forum, President Islamic Development Bank, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser said that Islamic Bank is working on projects worth $3.4 billion in Uzbekistan and negotiations are ongoing with our Uzbek government for further investment.

He said that the economic situation in Uzbekistan is good and it is the best country for investment.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power, Mohammad A. Abunayyan said that on the occasion of this forum, he will sign $7.5 billion investment agreements in Uzbekistan and it will be taken up to $10 billion.

He said that this will be Saudi Arabia's largest investment abroad in green energy.

On this occasion, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said that the UAE is interested in long-term investment projects in various sectors in Uzbekistan.