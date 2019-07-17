(@imziishan)

Acting Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) David Lipton called on Tuesday for a reform of the internal governance of the organization, and also announced the possibility of the emergence of new reserve currencies in the future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Acting Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) David Lipton called on Tuesday for a reform of the internal governance of the organization, and also announced the possibility of the emergence of new reserve currencies in the future.

"Fortunately, our founders had the wisdom to embed in our governance a quota-based system. They recognized the illusory logic of one-country one-vote for an organization like ours. ... Yet the Fund's governance must continue to evolve further ... We cannot expect to retain the global reach and resources that we need unless countries gaining in economic importance and ready to take on commensurate responsibility gain appropriately in their say at the Fund," Lipton said in his keynote speech at the Bretton Woods: 75 Years Later - Thinking About the Next 75 Conference in Paris.

Speaking about changes in the economy, Lipton noted that in the coming decades, the centers of economic activity would change.

"New financial centers will grow in importance. New reserve currencies may eventually emerge," he said.

In early July, EU leaders greed to nominate Christine Lagarde, who has been IMF Managing Director since 2011, as head of the European Central Bank (ECB). On the same day, she stated that she was suspending work at the IMF during the consideration of her candidacy, and the IMF appointed her deputy Lipton as the interim chief.